Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post $88.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $91.00 million. Livent posted sales of $64.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $376.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.50 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Livent has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

