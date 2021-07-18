LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,907 shares during the quarter. LivePerson makes up 1.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.34% of LivePerson worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $55.47 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $942,034.79. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

