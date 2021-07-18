LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 36.0% in June

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LM Funding America stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 29.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a net margin of 80.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LM Funding America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LM Funding America by 264.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LM Funding America by 423.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,665 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

