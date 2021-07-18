Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.18 million and $728,111.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,244,039 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

