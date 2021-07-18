LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0157 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $807,020.14 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00220251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00780228 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

