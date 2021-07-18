Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll Purchases 47,388 Shares

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 47,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $250,208.64.
Shares of LRFC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.
About Logan Ridge Finance
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.