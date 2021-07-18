Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll Purchases 47,388 Shares

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 47,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $250,208.64.

Shares of LRFC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

