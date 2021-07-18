Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $59.30 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Loom Network has a market cap of $59.30 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.00810348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

