Loopring Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $259.95 million and $18.41 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00807433 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

