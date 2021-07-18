Lossless Market Cap Achieves $1.92 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $495,106.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

