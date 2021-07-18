Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Down 37.4% in June

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 32,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $642.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.