Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,894.12%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

