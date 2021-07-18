Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Lydall worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lydall by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lydall by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $6,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

