Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.09 Million

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $312,091.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00104562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.92 or 1.00044028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

