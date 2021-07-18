Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MGU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,759,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

