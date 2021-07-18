Maecenas Price Hits $0.0030 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $208,663.30 and $153.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

