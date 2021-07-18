Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

