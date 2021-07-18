MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $1.67 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00005265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $233,727.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00100870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.76 or 0.99946667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

