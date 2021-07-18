Maker Market Cap Hits $2.44 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $84.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for $2,459.49 or 0.07772025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00810447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

