Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 337.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 552,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Lyft worth $45,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,970. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.