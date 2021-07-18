Man Group plc Has $45.64 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,672 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 94.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.