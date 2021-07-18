Man Group plc Purchases 830,513 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 498.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.52% of Athene worth $50,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,271 shares of company stock worth $34,621,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATH. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

