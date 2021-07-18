Man Group plc Sells 29,835 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $33,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 57,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

