Man Group plc Sells 439,533 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,533 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.63% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $37,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

