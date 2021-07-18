Man Group plc Sells 951,817 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Man Group plc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951,817 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

