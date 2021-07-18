Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 43.0% in June

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,573. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 61.49%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

