ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

