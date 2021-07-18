MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00793667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 318,889,113 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.