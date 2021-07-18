Maple Price Down 11% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00020870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $110,855.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00793800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.