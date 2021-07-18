Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,063 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.0% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.26. 6,763,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

