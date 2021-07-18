Markston International LLC Sells 13,894 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.4% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

