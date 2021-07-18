Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $99,066 in the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

