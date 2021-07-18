Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.73.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

