Masari (MSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $500.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $538,952.02 and approximately $500.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,951.09 or 0.06155255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.01399953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00380287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00636648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00394032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00301474 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.