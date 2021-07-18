Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $0.46

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $45.43 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00085220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00810962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

