Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $254,923.82 and approximately $80,416.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,951.09 or 0.06155255 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

