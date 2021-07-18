Matrix AI Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $273,389.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $273,389.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00377330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.