Matrix AI Network Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $580,803.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

