Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Major Shareholder Matthew J. Cox Sells 60,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) major shareholder Matthew J. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.29, for a total value of $18,977,400.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

