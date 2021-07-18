Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Corriente Advisors LLC

Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies comprises approximately 36.9% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned 3.69% of Maxar Technologies worth $100,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 2,063,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,472. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

