Maxcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $311,650.71 and approximately $31.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.61 or 0.99972257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.56 or 0.01200618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00360620 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00369582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.