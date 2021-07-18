Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MEC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 0.57. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 205.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

