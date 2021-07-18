McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $234.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

