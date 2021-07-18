Mdex (MDX) Reaches Market Cap of $784.17 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $784.17 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00101732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,746.56 or 1.00086307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,922,738 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

