Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 153,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 622,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $44,765 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

