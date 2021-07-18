MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 471,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. 364,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,438. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.