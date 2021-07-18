Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Medicure stock remained flat at $$0.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98. Medicure has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.59.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 47.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

