MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 87.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $10,379.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.95 or 1.00130204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

