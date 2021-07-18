MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,900 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 439,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,162 shares of company stock worth $781,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of MGTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 79,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,566. The company has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.