Meme (MEME) Price Hits $486.77

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $486.77 or 0.01531655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $1.47 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00364894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001591 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

