Memetic / PepeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,452.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00369582 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.01517209 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

